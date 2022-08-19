Tammie-Diaz

Tammie Ann Diaz

May 3, 1972 –

August 11, 2022

Tammie Ann Diaz was born on May 3, 1972 , and went to be with her Lord on August 11, 2022. She was a resident of Freeport, Texas.

Tammie is survived by her husband, Joe Martelly; her father, Tony Diaz; and her sister, Sandra Diaz.

She was preceded in death by her mom, Irene Alusio Diaz; her brother, Adam Diaz; and her son, Joshua Zavala.

She was a very happy person. She loved her church and B ible study.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022 , from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Jesus Is The Answer Church, 20 North Avenue B, Freeport, Texas 77541.

