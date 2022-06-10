Richard Lee Cox
January 6, 1944 –
June 8, 2022
In Loving Memory of Richard Lee Cox, 78, of Lake Jackson, Texas, passed away at home on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, with his loving family by his side. He was born in Castor, Louisiana, to his parents, William “Bill” Richard, Jr. and Mary Louise (Duncan) Cox on January 6, 1944.
Richard grew up in the WWII era and did not meet his father until his father’s return from WWII. Richard grew up during times of poverty and developed a hard work ethic from a young age helping support the family and his siblings. Richard’s family moved often to survive and he went to many different schools eventually graduating from Bryan Adams High School in Dallas, Texas in 1962.
Richard was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Richard proudly served his county in the United States Air Force for four years active duty and then two years under reserve status during the Vietnam era. In the Air Force Richard developed a love of aviation in which he later became a Pilot. While in the Air Force he met the love of his life, Karen Kay Schnakenberg, who he married on February 17, 1967. Before opening his beloved Red Top Restaurants throughout the Brazoria County and Harris County areas, Richard worked for Dairy Queen, where he got his knack and knowledge for the restaurant business. Richard had also grown up with a passion and love of baseball. Richard played and coached baseball throughout his life and his favorite professional team was the Houston Astros.
Left to cherish his memory, is his loving wife of 55 years, Karen Kay Cox, his sons, Bradley Wayne and Robert Lee and wife, Nicole Cox; his daughter, Vanessa Lynn Cox; his grandchildren, Ryan Cox, Haley Cox, Hannah Cox, Brianna Cox, Mason Williams and Mikayla Williams. Richard is also survived by his three great-grandchildren, Cloud Salinas, Lilian Ricardo and Ember Cox;, his brother, Ronnie Cox; and sister, Karen Lou Cox.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, William “Bill” and Mary Louise Cox; and his sister, Linda Kay Littlefield.
Services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022 , at St. Mark Lutheran Church located at 501 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson, Texas 77566 , with Pastor Terry Adamson officiating. The family welcomes friends for a time of visitation prior to the service from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. at the church. Richard will be laid to rest in the Brazoria Cemetery after the service.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Bradley Cox, Robert Cox, Ryan Cox, Mason Williams, Jerome Griffin and Jason Knopp.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Bobby Fortner, Roy Hicks and Derek Yates.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmsfuneralhome.com for the family of Richard Lee Cox.
Arrangements lovingly fulfilled by Palms Funeral Home located at 2300 East Mulberry, Angleton, Texas 77515 (979) 849-4343.
