Carl Lavell Watts
J anuary 7, 1935 –
June 4, 2020
Funeral services for Carl Lavell Watts, 85, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church Kennard with Brother Lynn Stroud and Brother Jim Durham officiating. Interment will follow in the Largent Cemetery.
Mr. Watts was born January 7, 1935 in Franklin Parish, Louisiana to the late Ruth (Melton) and Morris Lavell Watts, and died Thursday, June 4, 2020 in a local hospital.
Mr. Watts graduated from Gilbert High School in Gilbert, Louisiana. He was a maintenance foreman at Dow Chemical Company in Freeport, Texas for 30 years, then retired to Houston County where he owned and operated Druso Ranch.
Mr. Watts coached Little League Baseball, was a 19-year Richwood Volunteer Fireman, and was active in the Richwood First Baptist Church. In Houston County he was active in the Houston County Forestry Association, was a 35-year member of the Texas Forestry Association, and a member of Kennard First Baptist Church.
He loved caring for his dogs, cattle, managing his timber, and his favorite hobby was hunting wild hogs. He was always happy and optimistic, hardly watched TV, and always had a project going…building, remodeling, or “inventing” something. He also loved to play “42”. He battled Parkinson’s for 16 years and never complained. After it became too difficult to do the things he loved, Mr. Watts moved into Lufkin to be near medical facilities.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Alene (Brock) Watts, of Lufkin; brother, Joe Watts, of Shreveport, Louisiana; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Leo and Joyce Brock, of Clute, Robert and Madeline Brock, of Apple Springs; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father; sister and brother-in-law; sister-in-law and brother-in-law; and two nieces.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Miami, Florida 33131.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon at the church prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneral home.com.
