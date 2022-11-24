Robert Arthur Aycock Nov 24, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Robert Arthur AycockRobert Arthur Aycock, Jr., 84, of Lake Jackson, Texas , passed away at his home on November 22, 2022.Arrangements are pending with Lakewood Funeral Chapel. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Today's e-Edition Latest News Oyster Creek residents gobble up community meal It's turkey time: Kids share what they'll be eating on Thanksgiving City hires grant management team to gain GLO funding UPDATES: Freeport picks a project; Shady's will rebuild; turkey call answered Columbia dominates all-district honors Feds approve oil terminal off Freeport Brazosport College's A team earns top honors BRAZOSPORT CHAMBER UPDATE, NOVEMBER, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJunior high coach, C-BISD agree to splitClute convenience store burglarized twice in one nightGAME OF INCHES: Critical plays, game don't go Angleton's wayRichard Eugene “Ned” HallShady's fate uncertain after fireRaymond ThamesJeremy Thomas StoneDanbury can start sharing officersResidents in Wild Peach lose home to house fireIsaac R Aluiso Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedEnd of terms: CEO gives response to restaurant lease termination (6)GUEST COLUMN: Turn the lights out on changing clocks (2)Set in law: Childhood connection leads to success in law school (2)Brimage resigns from City Council (2)Marsha Willis Patterson (1)History for Nov. 2, 2022 (1)ACCLAIMS AND A SHAME: Literacy Nights reinforce need for language skills (1)That's the Spirit: Freeport Museum wins award for Velasco exhibit (1)GUEST COLUMN: Real loss of El Chico not being told (1)Should Texas and the US end the twice-a-year practice of changing clocks? (1)Cavender's deal part of shoppers' call for change, mall says (1)Sweeny vs. Iowa Colony Volleyball (1)MICHAEL MORRIS: Meaning of 'patriot' has been lost (1)ANALYSIS: Election shows conflicting gun views (1)Jeremy Thomas Stone (1)Local Astros fans celebrate World Series title (1) Online Poll National polls show families are considering cutting back on the side dishes offered with their Thanksgiving dinner. Which would be the first you would ditch? You voted: Mashed potatoes Stuffing/dressing Sweet potatoes Cranberry sauce Green bean casserole Other Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! Brazos Monthly Receive updates on the latest issues of Brazos Monthly. Gulf Coast Giants Receive updates on the latest issues of Gulf Coast Giants. Pulse Magazine Receive updates on the latest issues of Pulse Magazine. Sports Updates Get the latest local and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. The Facts e-Edition Receive updates on the latest issue of The Facts. Today's Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Newspaper Ads Council Vacancy CBISD renovation & 2301 RFP state finacial Bulletin
