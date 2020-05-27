Woodson Thompson, Jr. “Bubba”
Memorial service for Woodson Thompson, Jr., 77, of Freeport will be Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Angleton, Texas with Bro. Cameron Thomas, officiating.
He passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at CHI St. Luke Health Brazosport in Lake Jackson, Texas.
He loved fishing and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Mary Lee Thompson; parents, Woodson Thompson, Sr. and Bobbie Mae Thompson; daughter, Vanessa Murray; sister, Lucille Gary; and daughter-in-law, Betty Beverly.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories, sons, Victor Beverly, Lake Jackson, Anthony Thompson, Beaumont and Van Thompson (Clarie), Houston; daughters, Kimberly McAda (Timothy), Freeport, Felecia Thompson, Corpus Christi and Carla Thompson, Aransas Pass Texas; brother, Darnell Thompson, Port Lavaca; sisters, Estelle Hollis, Corpus Christi, Patricia Gary Rouse, Gayna Thomas and Brenda Gary, all of Beaumont; brothers-in-law, Richard Nichols, Brazoria and John Albert Nichols, Houston; sisters-in-law, Johnnie Mae Beverly, Lake Jackson and Gladdis Hobbs (Richard), Houston; 21 grandchildren; 19 great - grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to his family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com.
