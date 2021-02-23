Don Schulte
August 2, 1936 –
February 13, 2021
Don Schulte, 84, of Sweeny passed from this life Saturday, February 13th at Sweeny Hospital. He was born in Hallettsville, Texas on August 2, 1936.
He moved to Brazoria where he worked at the feed store and coached little league in the 50’s. Don moved his family to Sweeny in 1963. He became a well-known businessman and owner of Sweeny Paint & Hardware for some 35 years.
He served the community well as a member of the JC’s, serving on the city counsel and a member of the hospital board where he was a part of the planning of the new hospital. Due to declining health, he resigned last September.
Don was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and a friend to all that knew him. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Sweeny and always looked forward to Tuesdays to meet the guys for breakfast at The Bulldog Cafe.
Don is survived by his wife, Olga, of 65 years; his daughters, Brenda (Doug) Lechtenberger and Sandy (Russell) Hammond; his three granddaughters, Leslie Hammond, Brandi (K.C.) Martin, and Mikaela Lechtenberger; his great-grandchildren, Brayci Martin and Calvin Hammond; his sister, Dorothy (Skeeter) Kersh; and brother, Kenneth (Donna) Jones.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Madie Jones; and stepfather, James Jones.
A graveside service will be held at the Sweeny Cemetery Tuesday, February 23rd at 2:00 p.m. A gathering will be held at Baker Funeral Home one hour before the service.
