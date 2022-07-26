Duane Roland Roberts Jul 26, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Duane Roland RobertsSeptember 25, 1945 –July 23, 2022Duane Roland Roberts, 76, of Bay City , passed away peacefully at his home, with his wife , Beverly at his side at 7:18 p.m. on Saturday July 23, 2022.Services are pending with Palms Funeral Home 979-849-4343. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Today's e-Edition Latest News Monkeypox shows up in Brazoria County From desk to duty, Junior Police Academy cadets jump into action Kids get a charge out of electricity program Mosquito Festival presents packed weekend of events Burns still churning Lady Dog returns home to Sweeny Father, son snatch large catch Police Beat for July 26, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWatt answers Brazosport High School teacher's Hail MaryDaughter finds purpose sharing drunken driving tragedyMurder probe leads to felony drug chargesFreeport orders demand letter for BrimageExpos Organization keeps local baseball talent in Brazoria CountyClute fire leaves house with "extensive" damageMultiple departments fight LJ house fireCarter returns homeOdom following his father's pathDanbury begins superintendent search Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedBrazoria is unable to keep up with repairs, issues boil water notice (2)Freeport celebrates place in Texas history (2)Jones Creek home goes up in smoke (2)LJ takes a closer look at 22/23 fiscal budget increases (1)Tommy Holcomb (1)Watt answers Brazosport High School teacher's Hail Mary (1)Jarryd-Lowry (1)MICHAEL MORRIS: Heinous crime shouldn't be politicized (1)Alan Blaine Slaughter (1) Online Poll More than 90% of delegates to the Texas Republican Party state convention approved a plank calling on the Texas Republican Party to place a measure on the 2023 ballot asking voters whether the state should reassert its status as an independent republic. Do you agree? You voted: I'm a Republican and believe Texas SHOULD vote for secession. I'm a Republican and believe Texas SHOULD NOT vote for secession. I'm a Democrat and believe Texas SHOULD vote for secession. I'm a Democrat and believe Texas SHOULD NOT vote for secession. I believe the whole succession question is ridiculous I have no opinion on Texas secession Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Newspaper Ads Amended Notice Notice to Bidders-East Levee Dis. Cause No Cause No 118063-CV C:115.15, P:151.15, P:106.15 Johnican, Baranowski, Reed, + 4 Trevino,Ezelle,Fields, + 4 Public Auction - Aug Reques for Proposals-grease trap Accepting Competitive Bulletin
