Claude (Claudie) Everett Dubois
December 15, 1927 –
February 15, 2021
Claude (Claudie) Everett Dubois, 93, of Lake Jackson, Texas passed away peacefully at his home on February 15, 2021. He was born to Delia and Lenwood Dubois on December 15, 1927 in Robeline, Louisiana. Claude was married to Sherry Ione Morgan Dubois for 57 years.
Claude worked at Dow Chemical for 45 ½ years before retiring from the Plant A Fire Department. During much of that time he also worked additional jobs, keeping him quite busy. Prior to his time at Dow, he proudly served in the United States Army for a short time.
Claude loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He always looked forward to sharing holiday meals with them. Claude was a friend to many and willing to help anyone in need. He enjoyed the many new friends he made when he joined the Mall Walkers. He was a huge fan of the Houston Oilers and later the Texans, as well as the Houston Astros. He frequently spoke with his brother Clarence during televised sports games to discuss exciting plays. Claude also loved fishing, hunting and playing the lottery, always having a few lottery tickets in his shirt pocket. In his later years he spent many hours feeding and watching the squirrels and birds in his front yard.
Claude is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sherry; and his oldest daughter, Denise. He is also preceded in death by brothers, L.W., J.W., Clarence and Roy; and sisters, Mable, Verbie and Veda.
Claude is survived by his son, Terry and wife, Rosemary; his youngest daughter, Claudette and husband, Terry Bird; and son-in-law, Joey Garrett. He is also survived by his grandchildren and their spouses, Amber Manasco (Brent), Joseph Garrett, Kaitlyn Leowe (Jon), Mark Dubois (Laura), Michael Dubois (Jana), Matthew Bird (Kari) and Morgan Bird; and great-grandchildren, Ashleigh, Bailey and Hanna Manasco, Joseph Jr. and Randi Garrett, Elliott and Auden Dubois, Layla and Julian Dubois, and Jackson Bird. Claude is also survived by numerous extended family members and friends.
A service will be conducted by Pastor Josh McGee at Stroud Funeral Home, Clute, Texas on Monday, February 22 at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 1:00 p.m. A graveside service will follow immediately at Restwood Memorial Park in Clute, Texas.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be sent to www.stroudfuneralhome.com
