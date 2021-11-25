Jeffrey Lee Fuller
Funeral services for Jeffrey Fuller, 97, of Clute, Texas, will be Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Lake Jackson Church of Christ. Burial will follow at Gulf Coast Cemetery in Clute, Texas.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Rain likely, heavy at times in the morning. High 73F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 46F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: November 25, 2021 @ 4:17 am
Jeffrey Lee Fuller
Funeral services for Jeffrey Fuller, 97, of Clute, Texas, will be Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Lake Jackson Church of Christ. Burial will follow at Gulf Coast Cemetery in Clute, Texas.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.