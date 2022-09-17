William H Cook, Jr

Our beloved Bill Cook died of cancer early in the morning of Tuesday, Sept ember 6, 2022 , at home in Lake Jackson, Texas. He lived a full and happy 80 years, 58 of them with his wife, Mary.
Bill was a good man and a good friend to many. He loved sports having participated in and enjoyed many including baseball, football, rugby, curling, hockey, and hiking. He was well-known for his wide-spread knowledge of “all” subjects. He had a passion for traveling with Mary, Jeff and Julie, and all his family and friends. If the traveling involved trains or mountains he was especially excited.
We all describe Bill as generous, self-deprecating, full of humor, dedicated to his family and his work as a chemist/engineer including his many years at Dow Chemical, and ravenously fond of pastries and ice cream.
Bill will be remembered always by his wife, Mary; his children, Jeff Cook and Julie Cook; his sisters, Annette Coerver and Barbara (Danny) Pedigo; his sister-in law, Judy (Larry) Fritsch; his brother-in law, Most Rev Robert Coerver, Bishop, of Lubbock; and numerous much-loved nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to those helping entertain Bill in his final weeks: Judy Fritsch for texting on the Astros; and “nephew” Daniel Carr for texting on all things hockey related.
A Funeral Mass and Reception for Bill will be held at 2:00 p . m . , Monday, September 19, 2022 , at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, Lake Jackson, Texas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.