Thomas Willie Smith
August 3, 1939 –
May 19, 2020
A graveside service for Thomas Willie Smith, 80, of Angleton will be held Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at South Park Cemetery in Pearland, at 2:00 p.m.
Visitation will be held Monday, May 25, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Palms Funeral Home.
Thomas was born August 3, 1939 in Dequincy, Louisiana to Willie and Lucy Hyatt Smith and passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Angleton. He was a veteran of the United States Army, member of Angleton First United Methodist Church and Lake Jackson Masonic Lodge #1317.
Thomas was preceded in death by his daughter, Teresa Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Hester Smith, of Angleton; daughter, Christina Hart and husband, Harry, of Jones Creek; brothers, Walter Smith and wife, Linda, of Pennsylvania, George Smith, of California; and grandchildren, Thomas Hart and wife, Michelle, of The Colony, Texas, and Travis Hart, of Portland, Oregon.
Pallbearers will be Thomas Hart, Travis Hart, Chuck Ashley and Steve Ashley.
Online condolences may be made at www.palmsfuneralhome.com
