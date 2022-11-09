Yvonne Monsur Ray
August 3, 1931 –
November 5, 2022
Yvonne Monsur Ray was born in Salina, Kansas on August 3, 1931, and died on November 5, 2022, in Memorial Hermann Hospital, Houston, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her son, Louis Harmon Ray in 1975; and two husbands later in life.
Yvonne was born to Louis Monsur and Sadie Ruth Howell Monsur. The family lived in San Antonio, Beaumont, and finally McAllen, Texas where she met and married her high school sweet heart Milton Earl Ray. They had two children, Louis Harmon Ray, and Vicki Ray Melass.
In 1959 the family moved to Houston when the children were in elementary school. Not long after, Yvonne and Milton divorced and she was on her own. She spent most of her adult life in advertising specialty sales, while investing in real estate along the way. Being in sales allowed Yvonne the freedom to set her own hours and pace. She was a very active proud Rotarian with the Braesbayou Club, being president of the club in her 80’s. She was also very active in her civic club. Her club friends were so special to her.
Yvonne is survived by her daughter, Vicki Ray Melass (Corky); and granddaughters, Tova Yvonne Heimeyer (William), Lisa Adams, of Cleveland, Texas; step grandchildren, Eric Melass (Kristie), and Brian Melass; great-grandchildren, Phillup Heimeyer, Sarah Heimeyer, Christian and Faith Melass, Sierra, Dylan Melass, Megan Hedrick (Josh), and Morgan Heady (Travis); five great- great-grandchildren, Luke, Delilah Joe, Corbin, Ava Mae, and Garrett Wade and his mother, Kim; Terry Alderman and her son, Ed Alderman were considered family in Yvonne’s heart; her past roommate and close friend, Debora Cousins; her new best friend, Karen Tait was with her for many fun games and dining out times, and to get her hair done by another of Yvonne’s new best friends, John Lafleur. Yvonne is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
She truly loved her family and was so proud of each and every one of them. She was not a conventional woman, Yvonne loved living her life her way, and to the fullest. She was a lot of fun and always ready to play games, whether it be typical board games with the kids and grandkids, or real games in any casino anywhere, anytime.
Her last couple of days were in the hospital surrounded by friends and family laughing and crying with Yvonne style stories. Yvonne’s attitude and humor were unsurpassed to the very end even when she knew she was dying, she said, “What does it take to die around here, I didn’t know it was going to take this long”. Yvonne was comforted and at peace knowing she would soon meet Jesus.
A Celebration of Life will be held at “New Beginnings Community Church” on Friday November 11, 2022 , at 11:00 a.m. (400 Dixie Dr., Lake Jackson Texas 77566)
In lieu of flowers , please make a donation to p “Brazosport Rotary Club” (P.O. Box 71, Lake Jackson, Texas 77566), “True To Life Ministries” (105 This Way, Lake Jackson, Texas 77566) or your favorite charity.
