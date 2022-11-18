Dorothy Jewel Novak Brewer
October 9, 1927 –
November 15, 2022
Dorothy Jewel Novak Brewer of Angleton, Texas, passed away peacefully at her home on November 15, 2022, at the age of 95 years and one month.
Dorothy was born on October 9, 1927, in Cleburne, Texas, to Betha Jewel Parker and Melvin “Buster” Peacock, the youngest of two children. She graduated from Angleton High School in 1945. Upon graduation she married J H “Tim” Tigner, Jr. From this marriage came her eldest son J H “Tim” Tigner, III. Although this marriage did not last, Dorothy and Tim, Jr remained friends until his death in 1980.
Dorothy later married Robert Novak of Danbury. They had four children, Ro’Vin, Re’Va, and twins Robert Andrew (Andy) and Rene’. Rene’ passed away at age 5 days.
Robert was killed in a car accident in 1958, six months before the twins were born.
She later married E. E. “Red” Brewer. Dorothy always made sure everyone knew she had only been divorced once. This marriage lasted 36 years until his death in 1997. Although the pair never had any children of their own, together they raised this combined family as if they had.
Dorothy was a homemaker and stay at home mom, but she certainly did not “stay at home”. She was a fierce mom, always there for her children, ready to go to battle at any time.
She attended every athletic event, and singing, dancing, or acting competition that came along that the kids were a part of. Sometimes even producing the event herself. Danbury PTA was a very lively organization when Dorothy was in charge of programs. She organized events and directed young people in productions for many years. She even organized teenagers into rock and roll bands with go-go dancers that entertained local audiences, with Re’Va the lead singer and Ro’Vin as a go-go dancer. This energy and support continued as grandchildren began to arrive, as well.
Her grandchildren know how to play cards such as gin and dominoes because Dorothy taught them. An evening spent with “Mam” was learning these important skills. She also made sure everyone, girl or boy knew how to throw a ball. She even taught some of the kids to swim and never stepped foot in the water herself. She had a gift for teaching young people.
Although already a Christian, the death of her daughter Re’Va at age 12 in 1969, brought her closer to Christ and deepened her faith. She taught Sunday School at Danbury Baptist Church for at least 15 years. She attended services there regularly and sang in the soprano section of the choir for many years. When she moved to Angleton she and Red traveled to Danbury to attend services, but as time passed, it became increasingly difficult to get to Danbury regularly. She would later be content to read her Bible and watch “church” on TV. She believed the King James Version of the Bible was the only “real” translation.
Dorothy was an elected member of the Angleton Danbury Hospital District Board of Directors, retiring after 20 years of service.
In addition to her husbands and daughters, Dorothy was proceeded in death by her parents, her brother, Buck Peacock; and her son, Tim Tigner III.
Leaving behind to cherish their memories of the long life lived by their mother and grandmother are Children, daughter, Ro’Vin Garrett of Angleton; son, Andy Novak and wife Carol of Justin, Texas; adopted daughter, Jo Ellen Brewer of Florida. Daughter- in-law, Leah Tigner of Houston; Cousin and like a sister, Mary Clem Stuart and husband Bobby of Angleton; Grandchildren, Russel Reeder and wife Kortney of Tomball, Texas; Re’Va Alexander and husband Victor Cabilla of Katy, Texas; Anna Alexander of Willis, Texas; Shannon Tigner, Tracy Tigner, and Rachael Ayala and husband Larry all of Angleton; Drucilla Tigner and husband Chris Browne of Houston, Texas; Cate Novak , of Grapevine, Texas; Drew Novak of Justin, Texas; Great-Grandchildren, Rylan Reeder, Kinlea Reeder and Karson Reeder of Tomball, Texas; Reagan James, London Whitney and Noah Ayala , of Angleton; Oakley Haverkamp of Grapevine, Texas.
Special thanks from the family for the excellent care Dorothy received for the last ten years from herspecial group of caregivers Kristen Holcombe, Sarah Holmes and Katrina Phillips. Dorothy was able to live a comfortable life due to the care these three women gave her. They were all with her on her last day. Their love and devotion is cherished by the family and will soon not be forgotten.
Services will be held Saturday November 19, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Palms Funeral Home in Angleton, Texas. Pallbearers are Victor Cabilla, Brandon Weeks, Drew Novak, Karson Reeder, Reagan James, and Noah Ayala.
The family asks, in lieu of flowers, for a donation to the organization or charity of your choice in Dorothy’s memory.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home ~ Angleton, Texas
