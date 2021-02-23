LaVonne Nestvold
September 11, 1936 –
February 22, 2021
LaVonne Nestvold went to be with her Lord on February 22, 2021 after a long illness.
She was born in Minnesota on September 11, 1936. She also resided for years in Angleton, Texas. She passed away at her home in Las Vegas, Nevada.
She is survived by her husband, Dick; and daughter and son-in-law, Toni and Rick Underdahl.
Arrangements by Davis Funeral Home-Memorial Park, 6200 S Eastern Avenue, Las Vegas, Nevada 89119.
https://www.davismemorialpark.com/
She was loved and will be missed by many.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.