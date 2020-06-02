Blanche Scott Branch
February 16, 1931 –
May 26, 2020
Funeral services for Blanche Scott Branch, 89, of Angleton, Texas, will be Tuesday June 2, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church, 522 West Live Oak St., Angleton, Texas; Rev. G.R. Holland, Officiating Pastor. Due to the COVID-19 Fed/Reg, seating will be limited for social distancing purposes. Visitation was Monday, June 1, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Gardner’s Funeral Home, 507 W. Orange St., Angleton, Texas. Interment will at Peaceful Rest Cemetery in Brazoria, Texas.
Blanche was born in Trinity, Texas to Robert and Teola Scott. She peacefully passed away at the Pearland Medical Center on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. She received Christ to be her personal Lord and Savior in her youth. She was a member of First Missionary Baptist Church. She could be found faithfully serving as church usher, a member of the Sr. Mission and member of Seniors on the Move.
Her favorite pastime was shopping, cooking, and telling everyone what to or not to do. During her early years she worked for the Angleton Bank of Commerce.
Blanche was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Teola Scott; her children, Vincent Branch, Archie Branch, Jr., and Edward Branch, Sr.
She is survived by her son, Roy E. Branch (Patricia), of Angleton; her daughter, Shelia A. McAfee (Gary), of Manvel; 18 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and nine great- great-grandchildren; her sisters, Helen Jackson, Ola H olden and Adelphia Scott.
Active pallbearers, Archie C. Branch III, Edward C. Branch, Jr., Edward C. Branch III, Edward C. Branch IV, Royce Branch, Justin R. Howard, Elliott B. Thomas, Everett J. Thomas, and Elton Woodard.
Final and Most Sacred Arrangements Entrusted To: Gardner’s Funeral Home in Angleton, Texas (979) 849-6379.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at gardnerfuneralhome.net
