Doris Granville, 66, of Angleton, peacefully departed this life on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her family. Visitation for Doris will be Friday, October 28, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Gardner’s Funeral Home 507 W. Orange St., Angleton, Texas. A Celebration of her Life will take place on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at FMBC Family Life Center, 523 N. Parrish St., Angleton, Texas. Rev. G.R. Holland, Church Pastor. Interment will follow at Peaceful Rest Cemetery in Brazoria, Texas.
Doris was born on Tuesday, February 14th, 1956, in Bartlett Texas, to Johnnie D. Harris and Betha Harris. She was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church from an early age. She loved the Dallas Cowboys, shopping, dancing and being with family. Always kept a big smile on her face.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jackie Paul Granville; mother, Johnnie D. Harris; father, Betha Harris Sr.; her brother, Robert Harris; her special cousin, Francine Whittenburg; her sister-in -law, Janice Harris; her nieces, Latrice London and Lakeia Terry.
Doris is survived by her daughter, Stormy James; sons, Kendrick Harris, Derick Harris (Kevin), Rayland Robinson (Rachelle); siblings, Jessie Addison, Betha Harris Jr. (Regina), Mary Harris, Terry Harris, Victoria Williams (Dennis); special friend, James Townsend; godchildren, Javorrie and Jayden Harris; her 29 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Final and Most Sacred Arrangements Entrusted To: Gardner’s Funeral Home in Angleton, Texas (979) 849-6379.
