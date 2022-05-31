Carol Lee Poush
Carol Lee Poush, 76, of Brenham, Texas, formerly of Clyde, Texas, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022. Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 31st, from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the Bailey Howard Funeral Home, Clyde, Texas. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 1, 2022, 10:00 a.m. at Clyde First United Methodist Church with Dr. Joe Langley officiating. Burial will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the Spring Creek Cemetery in Avoca, Texas.
Carol Lee was born August 18, 1945, in Stamford, Texas, to Willie H. and Betty Lee (Johnson) Grimes. She graduated from Stamford High School then attended Texas Tech University. She graduated from Brazosport College with a computer science degree and was employed by Brazosport College, retiring after 30 years of service as Information Systems Coordinator. She married Kenneth Anderson Poush II on June 15, 1984. They moved to Clyde, Texas, from Lake Jackson, Texas in 2010. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Clyde, the Believer’s Sunday School class and the Clyde Woman’s Club. She moved to Brenham, Texas, in May 2021 to be closer to her daughters, Paige LeEllen Price, Allyson Carol Purcell and their families.
Carol Lee was deeply loved by all her family members, and especially by her two surviving daughters, Paige, Allyson and her son Matt who passed away in 2013. Her passion for tradition was always evident at family functions and she loved to entertain. Everyone who met “Gran” knew she was special as her southern charm would always shine through. She enjoyed her social network tremendously, including her weekly luncheon with her Butterflies ladies’ group in Brenham. She will forever have a lasting impression on all who met and knew her.
She is survived by two daughters, Paige LeEllen Price and husband Paul of Brenham, Texas, Allyson Carol Purcell and husband Tony of Brenham, Texas; stepdaughter, Kathleen Peterson and husband Eric of Whitehouse, Texas; two stepsons, Ben Poush of Denton and David Poush of Edmond, Oklahoma; brother, Peter (Van) VanBuren Grimes and wife Kathleen of Fort Worth, Texas; sister, Gayle Hutchison of Stamford, Texas; four grandchildren, Anthony Richard “Ricky” Purcell of Bellville, Texas, Haley LeEllen Hughes of Wallis and Fiancé Amanda Leal, Carlee Langley and husband CJ of Brenham, Texas, and Abigail (Abby) Peterson of Whitehouse, Texas; two great-grandchildren, Alleigh LeEllen and Cash James; and one great grandchild on the way, Carter Asher Langley. Niece, nephews, and many cousins.
Carol is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Poush; her son, Matthew Glenn Purcell; and her parents, Will H. and Betty Lee Grimes. She is also preceded by her beloved dog, Jasmine “Jazzy.”
Online condolences may be made at www.baileyhowardfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.