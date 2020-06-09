Carol Ann Whatley
1956-2020
Carol Ann Whatley was born in Bay City, Texas on December 18, 1956 and passed away on May 29, 2020, at the age of 63.
For much of her life, Carol called Houston home. She attended West Columbia High School and subsequently attended Blinn College in Brenham, Texas. Carol loved science, math, and computers. It was her love of technical studies that enabled Carol to pursue an enjoyable career in the Houston oil and gas business, working for Schlumberger, El Paso Corporation, Penn Virginia Oil & Gas Corp., Iron Mountain, and IHS Market, until chronic health issues prevented her from continuing active employment.
She is survived by her sisters, Judith Knowles and Theresa Phillips; and brother, Paul Whatley.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Mildred Archer Whatley; devoted father, Uriah Whatley; loving grandmother, Julia Archer ; and grandfather, Chester Archer; and grandparents, Alzine Dean Peavy and Marshall Whatley.
Carol attended church at The King Catholic Church in Houston, Texas.
Remembrances in Carol’s memory may be made to the American Heart Association, The King Catholic Church, or a charity of your choice.
A formal funeral service shall be held at Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Cemetery in Damon, Texas on June 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Carol will be laid to rest beside her beloved father and mother.
Carol is under the care of Neptune Society, 911 West Anderson Lane, Austin, Texas 78757.
To plant memorial trees in memory, please visit: https://shop . arborday . org/content.page=commemorative-sample-tim
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.