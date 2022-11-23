Ernest Albert Dupont II

Ernest Albert Dupont III, of West Columbia, Texas passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the age of 64. Ernest was born December 3, 1957, in Freeport, Texas to the late Mary Lou (Montgomery) and Shelly Al an Dupont.
In his spare time, Ernest enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting. He served as a loyal employee of Kroger’s for 37 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife of 39 years, Sandra (Letlow) Dupont.
Ernest is survived by his brother, Shelly Dupont Jr., of Lake Jackson and wife, Diane; sister, Janet Johnson, of Lake Jackson; brother, David Dupont and wife, Peggy, of Tyler, Texas. Ernest and Sandra had two children, Cody Dupont and wife,Heather, of West Columbia, Texas and Katie Shirley and the late Chris Shirley, of West Columbia, Texas; four grandchildren, Emma Dupont (14), Ethan Dupont (12), Morgan Shirley (15), and Taylor Shirley (14).
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022, in the chapel of C.T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home in West Columbia, with a funeral service to follow at 11:30 a.m., with Pastor Craig Taylor officiating. Interment will follow in Brazoria Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Tony Reeves, Stacey Dupont, Josh Whitaker, Elliott Dupont, Michael Johnson, and Ethan Dupont.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.