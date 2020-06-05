Ricky Lynn Brown
November 23, 1956 –
June 2, 2020
Ricky Lynn Brown, 63, of Pledger, Texas passed away Tuesday evening, June 2, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on November 23, 1956 in East Bernard, Texas to the late Ernest and Evelyn Morris Brown.
Ricky grew up in the the Wharton area and on February 24, 1990 married Jeanette Youngblood and relocated to Pledger, Texas. Ricky was a Christian by faith, but never met a person he could not aggravate. However, he was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather and friend. He loved riding his motorcycle, playing with the grandchildren and keeping his lawn immaculate. He also loved his job at Luycx Plumbing for 30 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Ernie Brown, Earl Brown and John Brown.
A special thanks to Joe Luycx for all the years of support and friendship.
Ricky is survived by his wife of 30 years, Jeanette of Pledger; sons, Chris Brown and Jay Stell; daughters, Crystal Brown, Jennifer Stell, Julie Stell, Jessica Stell; and 13 perfect grandchildren; and two perfect great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 starting at 1:00 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home in Wharton, Texas. A Celebration of Life will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Willard Hill officiating.
Funeral Services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com
