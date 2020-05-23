Henry “Bear” Garcia
January 3, 1945 –
May 19, 2020
Henry Garcia, 75, of Angleton, Texas passed away peacefully in his home on the evening of May 19, 2020. Henry was born in Bay City, Texas on January 3, 1945 to Lucas and Juanita Garcia.
He is survived by his wife, Marivel Garcia; children, Emily Jane Garcia, Bianca Angel Goudge and Rohan Goudge; grandsons, Christian and Alexander Goudge. As well as siblings, Sandra Lee Garcia, Jerry Garcia and Jo Lucas Garcia.
He is preceded in death by his beloved mother, Juanita Garcia; father, Lucas Manuel Garcia; brother, Luis Manuel Garcia; and numerous relatives and friends.
After graduating from Angleton High School in 1963, Henry was employed by NASA in the photography department. He was drafted into the Vietnam War in 1965. He was stationed in Tan Son Nhut Airforce Base near Saigon, Vietnam, and served bravely and proudly with the 69th Signal Battalion. After returning from service, he began working for Dow Chemical and attended the University of Houston, earning a Bachelors Degree in Political Science. He worked for Dow Chemical for a total of 42 years.
Henry was most happy spending time with his family and friends, fishing in the waters around Christmas Bay and San Luis Pass, watching the Dallas Cowboys and driving fast cars.
Per Henry’s request, there will not be a service. All the love, support and visits over the past months were a blessed time and cherished. Please keep all the happy memories close to your hearts and prayers as he is listening from Heaven.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.