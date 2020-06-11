Iva Nell Brown
January 16, 1922 –
June 9, 2020
Iva Nell Brown, 98, of Center, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Center.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, June 12, 2020, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, June 15, 2020, at Watson & Sons Chapel with Bro. Gordon Vaughn and David Pate officiating. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park in Center.
Mrs. Brown was born January 16, 1922, in Shelby County, to Curtis Marian Pate and Lottie Cornelia Bullard Pate. She enjoyed writing and was a published poet. Her hobbies also included cooking, sewing, and reading. Mrs. Brown loved Jesus more than anything, then her family, which included friends. She was born again at the age of twelve years and led her daddy to the Lord. Mrs. Brown loved memorizing the Bible and was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school. A wonderful mother, wife, grandmother, and great grandmother, she will be greatly missed on this earth. She never forgot birthdays, anniversaries, or thank you, get well, or thinking of you cards.
She is survived by her children, Sylvia Hearn, of Center, Ford Brown Jr. and wife, Janis, of Center, and Cynthia Perez and husband, Ramiro, of Angleton; grandchildren, Julia and Matt Belcik, of North Zulch, Lorri Hearn, of Houston, Melissa and Troy Haas, of Woodstock, Georgia, Andrew and Carol Brown, of Tyler, Samuel Brown, of Harper, Phillip and Lua Brown, of Bowie, Elisabeth Brown, of Rowlett, Katherine Johnson, of Mesquite, and Robert and Faith Perez, of Waco; numerous great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Robert Pate, of Kenner, Louisiana, Nelda Test Miller, of Richard, Kelsey Jo Stewart, of Picayune, Mississippi, Rachel McCleary, of Brazoria, Inez and Tim Peltier, of Clute, and Patsy and Bob Mahone, of New Boston; sister-in-law, Clive Rush; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Preceded in death by husband, Ford S. Brown Sr.; parents; grandson, Daniel James Brown; brothers and sister, Vestal Pate, Charles Pate, Sam Pate, Curtis Edward Pate, and Billie Maxie Mullins; in-laws, Perry Maxie Brown and Merle Stratton Brown.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Brown, Samuel Brown, Phillip Brown, Zack Peltier, Robert Perez, Derick McCleary, Bobby Brown, and Robert Pate Jr.
Honorary pallbearers will be Matt Belcik, Bobby Watson, Conrad Moody, Pat Brown, and Michael McCleary.
Online condolences & tributes can be sent at www.watsonandsons funeralhome.com
