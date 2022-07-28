Robert Blake Miller
September 13, 1992 –
July 24, 2022
Robert Blake Miller, 29, of Brazoria, went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at CHI St. Luke’s Hospital in Lake Jackson, Texas.
Blake was born September 13, 1992, in Houston, Texas to Timothy Jay Miller and Debra Kay Anderson. Blake was the joy of Debra’s and Tim’s life.
Blake attended Columbia-Brazoria School District. Afterwards he began working with his Paw Paw, Red Miller , at Texas Garden Soils, and his dad , Tim Miller , at TJ Miller Motors.
Though Blake battled addiction, he was given hope with the help of Judge Sebesta, his drug court family, and his own family and Blake had high hopes he could continue his sobriety. Blake was known for his kindness and generosity and especially for his fun, loving ways. He always had a smile on his face and gave the best hugs. Blake never met a stranger. He greeted everyone the same and usually spoke his mind no matter what it was whether it be a prayer or advise.
Blake loved life, he loved cars, trucks, horses, heavy equipment, but motorcycles were his favorite. But more than anything above, Blake loved his daughter, Rylie Miller, and would tell you real quick she was the Joy of his life.
Our hearts are broken but our Blake is free from the chains of the world.
Blake is survived by his daughter, Rylie Miller; mother, Debra Kay (Anderson) Henderson; brother, Shawn Prosen; nephew, Atlas Prosen; step brother, Bryton Wolf; grandparents, Red and Katherine Miller and Mary Anderson; uncles and aunts, Donny Miller, Danny Anderson (Trea), David Anderson (Tammy), Darren Anderson (Ana), Wayne Brinsfield and (Wendi), and Clint Glasen and (Melinda); numerous cousins that Blake loved and cherished deeply and countless friends.
Blake was preceded in death by his father, Timothy Jay Miller; grandfather, Robert Anderson; and grandmother, Loreba Anderson.
Pallbearers will be Ray Walton, Shawn Prosen, Josh Anderson, Justin Anderson, Ryan Nallie, and Joey Nallie.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bo Zavala, Anthony Brocotto, Bart Sheffield, and David Anderson, Jr.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 29, 2022, at C.T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home in West Columbia.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, in the chapel of C.T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home in West Columbia. Interment will follow in Sweeny Cemetery.
Afterwards the family is invited to West Columbia Civic Center for a meal.
In lieu of flowers, the family asked for donations to be made to Brazoria County Drug Court Help Programs.
