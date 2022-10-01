Joyce Arlene Sykora, 84, of Lake Jackson, Texas passed away on September 29th, 2022 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Joyce was born on September 3rd, 1938 to parents, Raphael Leon Plant and Mercedes Eloise Plant in El Campo, Texas. Joyce married her h igh s chool sweetheart, George Sykora on her 17th Birthday in 1955. They were blessed to have celebrated 62 years of m arriage together.
Joyce and George moved to Lake Jackson in 1962 where she worked as an Executive/Personal Secretary for 45 years. She was a devoted employee to the Wilson, Denton f amilies whom she considered as f amily. After retirement, Joyce and George enjoyed spending time in Rockport with their family boating; fishing and relaxing. She was also a Member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church since 1966 and also a Member of the Catholic Daughters. Joyce was a wonderful wife, mother and friend to many and she will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her newborn son, Philip; parents, Raphael Leon and Mercedes Plant; brothers, Wallace Eugene Plant and Raphael Leon Plant, Jr.; and sister, Faye Lavern Gibson.
She is survived by her daughter, Sonya (James) Wright; sister, Martha Johnson; and many beloved nieces; nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers the f amily requests donations to St. Michael’s Catholic Church, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center or a charity of your choice.
Visitation and Funeral Mass will be held at St. Michael’s Catholic Church on Tuesday, October 4th, 2022 beginning at 10:00 a.m. with the rosary at 10:30 a.m. and services following. The burial service will take place at Garden of Memories Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. in El Campo, Texas.
