Travis Lee Knox, age 64, passed away unexpectedly on June 27, 2022, at his cabin in Montana. Travis was born on May 25, 1958 in Groves, Texas, to Herbert and Linnie Knox.
He graduated high school in Las Lunas, New Mexico, in 1976, before moving back to Texas, where he worked for more than 35 years as a journeyman machinist at Dow Chemical. He was known as a diligent worker determined to get any job completed well above expectation. Travis took pleasure in the great outdoors, especially while fishing and landing the bull reds and river trout. He spent his summertimes building and sharing his Montana cabin. Then he would snowbird to Lake Jackson, to enjoy his family and await the arrival of his second granddaughter.
Travis is preceded in death by his father, Herbert Knox and his brother, Cecil Knox.
He is survived by his wife, Anita; daughter,Jessa; son,Tarl and granddaughter,Kaydence; his mother,Linnie Knox; sisters,Sabrina Julian (Danny), Nawanna Brown, Jerri Erickson, Juanita Barr (Steve); brothers,Raymond (Penny), Bobby (Annette); along with many nieces and nephews.
A funeral mass for Travis will be held Friday, July 22, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church Lake Jackson. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to The American Heart Association, The American Cancer Society, or St. Jude’s Research Hospital.
