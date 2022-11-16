Paul “Andy” Alfred Manck, Sr. passed from this this life on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at his home in Sweeny, Texas. Andy was born September 4, 1946, in Henderson, Texas, to the late Paul Averil Manck and Mary Lee Manck. After high school he entered the Air Force in 1965. He was honorably discharged.
Andy went to work for The Down Chemical Company in 1968, as an operator. He retired from Dow in 1999, as an operator in Power Three, He married the love of his life, Mary Bell Smith in 1969, and was happily married for 45 years until the day of her passing on March 22, 2014.
Andy was a proud member of the Masons, having memberships with several lodges in Texas. In his younger days he was an avid hunter, angler, and would never pass up a chance to challenge his brother John to a friendly game of golf. Ha had many hobbies and passions through life from building custom golf clubs to baking fruit cakes. If you asked him how he was doing, he would say he was doing the best he can with what he’s got.
Andy was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Mary Manck; his wife, Mary Bell Manck; and great-grandson, Jacob Athony Manck, Jr.
He is survived by his sons, Paul Manck, Jr, and Stephen Manck; daughter, Michelle Monmouth; brother, John Manck; 13 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Graveside services and interment will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Brazoria Cemetery, with Pastor John Price officiating.
To My Loved Ones:
I just wanted to let you know that I made it home.
Everything is so pretty here, so fresh, and so new. I wish that you could close your eyes so you could see it too.
Please try not to be sad for me. Try to understand. God is taking care of me… I’m in the shelter of his hands.
Here there is no sadness, and no sorrow, and no pain. Here there is no crying, and I’ll never hurt again.
Here it is so peaceful, when all the angels sing. I really have to go now… I’ve just got to try my wings.
Love, Andy
P.S. I’ll be the first face you see when you get here!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.