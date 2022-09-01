Gene E. “Coach” Smith

Gene Smith, 84, of Angleton, Texas, passed away at Jeanie Sealy UTMB in Galveston of Cancer.
Gene was born in Baytown, Texas, and graduated from Cedar Bayou H igh S chool in 1955. Gene and his twin sister Lynette were elected junior favorites. He then attended Sam Houston State Teachers College in Huntsville , Texas , with a degree in Bachelor of Business Administration. He eventually moved to Angleton , Texas , where he started teaching fifth and sixth graders at Westside Elementary. Then he decided to become an elementary Physical Ed teacher at Westside and in 1990 , taught PE at Frontier Elementary until he retired in 1997, after 35 years. He also taught drivers Education for Brazoria County Driving School. And later went to volunteer at Angleton Danbury Hospital. Gene was a Master Mason in Lodge No. 829 in Angleton. He was also a member of TRTA. He was one of the last few TRUE gentlemen. He loved traveling with his wife Brenda. He will be missed for his kindness and thoughtfulness.
Gene is survived by his wife of 29 years, Brenda; son, Derron Smith, of Huntsville, Texas;twin sister, Lynette Busch (Jepp), of Baytown Texas; stepdaughters, Kimberly Newell (Kurt), of Las Vegas, Chrystal Lamb (Dave), of Angleton,Texas; grandchildren, Erica Harley, Jessica Land, Cecily Cage (Mason), Kera Honeycutt, Brittany Honeycutt, Brianna Honeycutt, Samantha Hilliard, Timothy Hilliard; and great- grandchildren, Kaine, Aria, Lilith and Malani; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Gene is preceded in death by his parents and stepson Toby Honeycutt
Visitation is Friday, September 2, 2022, at Stroud Funeral Home in Clute , Texas, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. with a Masonic Service. There will be a private graveside service at Restwood Cemetery where he will be interred.
