Mary Florence Gentry Platt
May 5, 1940 –
August 9, 2022
Mary Florence Gentry Platt, beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, friend, and teacher went to be with the Lord on August 9, 2022. She was born May 5, 1940, to Velma Whigham Gentry and Jack Cook Gentry in Bell County near Killeen, Texas.
Mary Florence graduated from Killeen High School in 1958. While in high school, she developed a love for the field of Home Economics under the guidance of dedicated teacher Wilma Smith. Her long interest and participation in the field began as she served as president of the Future Homemakers of America at K.H.S.
She graduated from Texas Woman’s University in 1962, with a B.S. degree in Home Economics Education. She did graduate work at Texas Woman’s University and Sam Houston State University. Her first teaching job was at Calallen High School near Corpus Christi, Texas. There she met Victor Ahlquist Platt, the love of her life.
Mary Florence and Victor were married July 3, 1965, at First United Methodist Church in Killeen and shared 38 wonderful years together until Victor’s death in 2003. Their first home was in Lake Jackson, and they later moved to Jones Creek. Mary Florence moved back to Lake Jackson, after Victor’s death and later to Beaumont to live with her daughter, Christi Cameron. At the time of her passing she was residing in Lake Jackson.
Having been baptized in First United Methodist Church in Killeen, Mary Florence was a life long Methodist. In addition to First United Methodist Church in Killeen, she was active in Grace United Methodist Church near Corpus Christi, St. Thomas United Methodist Church in Jones Creek, First United Methodist Church in Lake Jackson, and Trinity United Methodist Church in Beaumont. Her church involvement included teaching Sunday School, serving on the Board of Trustees and the Board of the School for Little People, working with the kitchen ministry, and heading up the hospitality bread ministry.
Mary Florence retired from teaching in 2000, after 36 years as a home economics teacher. Most of those years were spent at Brazosport High School in Freeport. In addition to teaching, she worked as a sales associate at Dillard’s and in testing for the gifted and talented program in Brazosport ISD. Professional activities and honors include the following: Brazosport High School Teacher of the Year 1996-1997, and recipient of Brazosport Soroptimist International Women Helping Women Award in recognition of effective advancement of the status of women in 1995. Members of the Brazosport High School FHA chapter for which she served as advisor and she were named Volunteer of the Year for the Freeport Head Start Center in 1987, 1988, and 1995. The project to benefit the Head Start Center in 1987, advanced through regional and state competition to compete at the national level and received the highest award possible at the national FHA meeting in Washington D.C. that year. Mary Florence was an honorary member of the Texas Association of FHA in recognition of outstanding service to vocational home economics education and the FHA. She was a member of Eta Omega chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma (international honorary society of key women educators) where she served as recording secretary, first vice president, and president. She was also a member of Alpha Delta Kappa (international honorary sorority for women educators) where she served as chairman of the scholarship committee and president and was the recipient of the Wind Beneath My Wings Award for service to the chapter. Mary Florence was a member of the Brazosport Association of Retired School Personnel where she served as recording secretary.
Other volunteer work, honors, and membership included past member of the Advisory Committee for the Brazoria County Youth Home where she served as recording secretary for the committee; member of the PEO (Philanthropic and Educational Organization) Sisterhood, and the FACTS Citizen of the Year finalist in 2007.
She was preceded in death by her husband ; and parents.
She is survived by her two daughters and their spouses, Christin Lee and Donald Cameron; Mary Jacqueline and Corey Williams. She was “Granny” to Don Christian Cameron, Andrew Ahlquist Cameron, and Wade Everett Platt Williams. She also leaves behind her sister, Wilda Patton and her husband Bob; nephews Benjamin Patton, David Hobbs, John Everett Platt, Dr. Jimmy David Platt, Daniel Platt; and nieces Amity Patton Marsh, Jeanne Flores and Kay Lynn Garcia.
A Celebration of Life and resurrection will be held Saturday, August 13, 2022, at First United Methodist Church, Lake Jackson, Texas, at 2:00 p.m. with Dr. Lynne Settlemyre and Reverend Laura Hewett Becker officiating. A reception will follow. There will be a private family graveside service prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 404 Azalea Street, Lake Jackson, Texas 77566 or to a charity of your choice.
