Our Mom, Cheryl Ann Ross, age 65, of Lake Jackson, Texas, joined her dad in Heaven on July 5, 2022. Mom lived her life to the fullest and never met a stranger. She was the most selfless person we knew and would give the shirt off her back to help someone in need. Mom would take in any animal that needed a home and, on several occasions, we warned her she was one cat short of becoming a crazy cat lady. She found the beauty in everything, and especially loved dragonflies (though in the last few years she’d admit maybe she had enough dragonfly items).
Mom was a Navy brat who grew up in Jacksonville, Florida. She lived her life to the fullest and on her own terms. She’d be the first to tell you she didn’t have a green thumb but had so much pride in her amaryllis that “thrived on benign neglect”. Mom spent more than 30 years in different positions at the Brazosport Eye Institute, with the majority of her career as an Ophthalmic Technician. In this role, she donated her time on several occasions to less fortunate communities in Mexico. She was so loved by her patients who recognized just how caring and special she was.
Mom was preceded in death by her father, Charles “Hank” Waller.
She is survived by her mother, Marianne Waller, of Woodbine, Georgia; and siblings, Robyn Sloan (John) and John Waller (Penny), of Jacksonville, Florida, and Steve Waller (Debbie), of Woodbine, Georgia, and a host of beloved nieces and nephews. Mom leaves behind three heartbroken children, Staci Dorsey (Dan) of Sandia Park, New Mexico, Jamie Beal (Jason) of Lake Jackson, Texas, and Dillon Ross (Jennifer) of Clute, Texas. She is loved by a host of grandchildren; Estella, Kate and Maeve Dorsey, Adrian and Haley Beal, and Natalie and Ethan Ross; as well as great-granddaughter, Ashley Beal.
While she was a great mom, she was absolutely the best Nana. And she was magical. We will cherish the memories of her amazing our children by blowing bath time bubbles with just her hands. She brought so much joy to her grandchildren.
It’s hard to imagine a life without you, Mom. You would never end phone calls with “bye”, so until we see you again, goodnight. We’ll keep looking for the dragonflies. We love you more.
Tomorrow is not promised. Be sure to always tell your loved ones how much they mean to you and hug them extra tight.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time.
