Vorgie Marvin Pylant
Another of “The Greatest Generation” has died. Vorgie Pylant celebrated his 99th birthday on May 28, 2020. He married the love of his life, Nadine Schwarz Pylant in 2004 and enjoyed 11 years with her living on Lake Buchanan in Tow, Texas. They moved to Elmcroft of Lake Jackson in 2016. He continued living there after Nadine’s death.
Vorgie was born in Cameron, Texas to Florine and Vorgie A Pylant in 1921.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Robert Gordon Pylant and John Coleman Pylant.
He graduated from Mercedes High School and attended Lamar University and SMU. He lived most of his life in Mercedes, Texas.
He leaves behind his daughters, Ruth Ann Few (Bill) and Carolyn C Lopez. In addition, he is survived by four grandchildren, Bonnie E Pullen (Jacob), Taylor C McMichael (Eunice), Joe E Lopez (Alicia) and Luke A Lopez (Klarinda). He also delighted in his seven great-grandchildren, Mason, Logan, Jim, Blair, Alex, Theodore, and Ben. He is also survived by his nephew, Richard Pylant; nieces, Pamela Holley, Vicki Pylant, Johnsie King and Nancy Jircik.
Vorgie served in the US Army and was a part of the liberation of Europe. He served with the 101st ABN DIV and took part in Operation Market Garden. He retired from the US Post Office in Mercedes and then became a Real Estate Appraiser in the Rio Grande Valley.
Even with his failing eyesight and hearing he read the Bible daily and kept up with friends and family with the assistance of his iPad. His stories and insights were well received by all who knew him or met him. He was grateful to know God and His love, to have been raised in a loving family and to be surrounded by family and friends.
He was well cared for by the staffs of Elmcroft of Lake Jackson and CHI St. Luke’s Brazosport Hospital.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Restwood Memorial Park under the direction of Stroud Funeral Home with Dr. Alan Trafford officiating.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.