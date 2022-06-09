Doris L. Grosvenor, 90, of West Columbia, Texas , passed away peacefully into the arms of her Savior in the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 31, 2022. She was born on March 20, 1932 , in North Platte, Nebraska , to her parents, Frank and Eva (Barnard) Gillard.
Doris was a loving wife, mother and memaw. She spent her life as a homemaker. In her early years, she resided on her family farm. In 1942, her family relocated to Boulder Colorado. In high school she was a cheerleader and was also crowned the Homecoming Queen. Doris spent many hours in the Junior League in Pasadena, Texas. In her later years she volunteered at the West Columbia Senior Center where she ran the kitchen.
She and George never lost their love for Colorado. In their later years they spent their summers at 10,300’ elevation in the Colorado Rocky’s were they attended a Spirit filled Episcopal Church Montrose, Colorado. Doris was very active and involved in her beloved St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. To sum up Doris’ life is simple: She loved.
Services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church located at 201 E Clay St, West Columbia, Texas 77486 on Saturday, June 11, 2022 with Rev. Paul B. Wehner officiating. The family welcomes friends for a time of visitation immediately after the service in the Parish Hall.
Left to cherish Doris’ memory is her husband and “boyfriend”, George Grosvenor; her children, Deke Grosvenor (wife, Sandra), Joyce Hudman (husband, Paul); son-in-law, Randy Tucker; and her grandchildren, Kate Fuller, Rebekah Durel, Sarah Rackley, Robert Rackley, Corey Hudman, Andrew Grosvenor, Catrina Edling, Jason Hudman, Nikki Sterling, Natalie Spurlock, Jake Tucker, Devereux Havlick, Damian Havlick, Nathan Havlick and spouses; as well as to many great-grandchildren to name; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Yes, she loved but oh how much she was loved… Awaiting her arrival in Heaven were her parents, Frank and Eva (Barnard) Gillard; her children, Richard Grosvenor and Cydney Tucker; her in-laws, George and Billie Grosvenor; her sister, Shirley Leonard; and her brother, Dick Gillard.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmsfuneralhome.com for the family of Doris L. Grosvenor.
Arrangements lovingly fulfilled by Palms Funeral Home located at 2300 East Mulberry, Angleton, Texas 77515 (979) 849-4343
