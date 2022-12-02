Jimmy Dale Harris

Jimmy Dale (J.D.) Harris joined his heavenly Father peacefully on the morning of Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at the age of 87 years. He was born on August 3, 1935, to parents, Alga-Green Harris and Susie Danford Harris in Brazoria, Texas.
Jimmy Dale was a graduate of Columbia High School and a 1957 graduate of Texas A&M University. He married his loving wife, Jean Clark on December 19, 1957. After his retirement from the United States Air Force, Jimmy Dale was an engineer with Dow Chemical. He and Jeannie made their home in West Columbia for forty-seven years before moving to Bryan, Texas, and finally to Franklin to be closer to the family he loved so much.
Jimmy Dale was a faithful member of the church of Christ where he served as elder for many years. Throughout his life, J.D. led by example and never met a stranger. He had an impact on his family and so many other people through various endeavors. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather who cherished his family and especially his grandchildren. Jimmy Dale was a loyal Aggie fan who loved Aggie football. His voided presence will be missed by his entire family, and also by the many lives he touched through the years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Susie and Pete Harris; sister, Ila Louise Marshall and brother, Hollis Harris.
Jimmy Dale leaves behind his wife, of sixty-four years, Jeannie Harris of Franklin; son, and daughter-in-law, Greg and Rita Harris of Bryan; daughter, and son-in-law, Lori and David Logsdon of Franklin; four grandchildren, Taylor Logsdon (Jessie), Sarah Kendrick (Logan), Chandler Harris (Becca) and Courtlandt Arrants (Quentin); five great-grandchildren, Conway, Jackson, Sally, Cord, and Redford.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at the Stephenson-Harris Family Cemetery, 5347 County Road 325 Navasota, Texas.
