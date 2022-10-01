In Loving Memory of Arnold Byron Haynes, 76, of Angleton, Texas, passed away in Lake Jackson, Texas, peacefully on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Brownwood, Texas, to his parents, Noel Riede and Josephine Fay (Harris) Haynes.
He married the love of his life, Mary Ann (Bowles) in Lake Charles, Louisiana, on January 17, 1983. Byron was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He moved from Brady, Texas, to Brazoria County, where he was a resident for 56 years. Byron worked for TxDOT Highway Department for 28 years. He was an avid baseball lover, NASCAR fan and hunter. Byron loved taking road trips with Mary Ann.
Visitation will be held at 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Monday, October 3, 2022 at Palms Funeral Home with service officiated by Truman Bowles.
Left to cherish Byron’s memory is his children,Michael Haynes (Kimberly), Steven Haynes, Courtney Wurz (Ryan), Adam Haynes (Jennifer), Marlana Whitley (Jesse) and Mindi Brooks; his grandchildren,Ashley, Joshua, Hannah, Mallorie, Brenden, Braden, Austin, Riley, Skylar, Taylor, Cooper, Jansen, Jeremy and Stetson;along with his great-grandchildren, Riley, Marshall and Emmett; his siblings,Joyce Appleton and Garland Haynes (Jan). Other survivors include his card buddies;his brothers-in-law;and their baby sisters;brothers,Truman, Jimmy and Lester; along with his faithful companion, his beloved dog Rocky.
Awaiting Bryon’s arrival in Heaven was his wife, Mary Ann Haynes ; his parents, Noel and Josephine Haynes ; sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn and Ace Myrick ; and brother-in-law, Edward Appleton.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmsfuneralhome.com for the family of Arnold Byron Haynes.
Arrangements lovingly fulfilled by Palms Funeral Home located at 2300 East Mulberry Angleton, Texas 77515 (979) 849-4343.
