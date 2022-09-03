Lori Ellis Grinstead, 55 years of age, was born in Littlefield, Texas, on December 28, 1966, to her two loving parents, Joe Neil and Minnie Ellis. Lori went to her final resting place in heaven on August 27, 2022.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Mark Grinstead; son, Mason Mullenhour (wife, Taylor Christine); stepson, Andy Grinstead (wife, Ashley); stepdaughter, Katie Siitteri (husband, Jordan); mother, Minnie Ellis; sisters, Brenda Ellis Green (husband Jimmy) and Sherri Roberts; sister-in-law, Kim Herzog (husband, Dr. Lonnie Herzog); sister-in-law, Laurie Looper (husband, Chris); brother-in-law, Bart Grinstead; grandchildren, Lyric and Rhythem Mullenhour and Ada Siitteri; nephews, Josh Green, Tyler Green, Jordan Roberts, Dr. Alex Herzog, Ben Looper and Joe Looper; nieces, Raegan Brooks, Nikki Herzog, Amelia Looper, Savannah Conner.
Lori is preceded in death by her father, Joe Neil; brother, Stevie Ellis; and grandparents, Harold and Edna Ellis and Ed and Leta Wheat; father-in-law, James Grinstead and mother-in-law, June Grinstead. She is also preceded in death by her beloved Jack Russell Terriers, Jax and Tex.
Pallbearers for the Memorial Service will be Mason Mullenhour, Andy Grinstead, Josh Green, Tyler Green, Jimmy Green, Jordan Siitteri.
Honorary Pallbearers are Jordan Roberts and Jimmy Brooks
A Memorial Service will be held on September 6, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. The Service will be at Forest Park East Funeral Home located at 21620 Gulf Freeway, Webster Texas 77598.
Graveside intermittent will follow the service within the same location at Forest Park East Cemetery.
