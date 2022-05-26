Visitation for Dwight D. Jackson, 69, of Angleton, Texas, will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at Gardner Funeral Chapel, located at 507 W Orange Street, in Angleton, Texas.
A Family Only Celebration will take place Saturday, May 28, 2022, with Reverend Joseph L. Mayes, Officiating/Eulogist. On November 20, 1952, Dwight was born in Houston, Texas, to Walter Leon and Myrtle Jackson.
He attended Blackshear Elementary and Miller Middle School in Houston, Texas. He later went to live with his favorite uncle and aunt, Robert and Katherine Jackson in McBeth, Texas, where he graduated from Angleton High School in 1971. Dwight accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior at an early age and was baptized in Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Pastor G.L. Stewart in McBeth, Texas. After graduating high school he went on to pursue his dream of becoming a member of the U.S. Air Force where he diligently and faithfully served his country. After discharging from the Air Force he continued to serve his country through his service with the U.S. Postal Service where he served for over 30 years. Dwight transitioned from this side of life on May 16, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Leon Jackson, Sr., and Myrtle Jackson-Sayles; his daughter, Dawn Christine Jackson; his brothers, Nathaniel Jackson, Walter Leon Jackson Jr., and Robert Jackson.
Final and Most Sacred Arrangements Entrusted to Gardner’s Funeral Home in Angleton, Texas (979) 849-6379. Online condolences may be sent to the family at gardner funeralhome.net.
