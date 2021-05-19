Charles Leon Monroe
Charles Leon Monroe, 61, of Angleton, Texas, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021 at Memorial Hermann/Medical Center in Houston, Texas.
Updated: May 19, 2021 @ 8:02 am
Charles Leon Monroe
