Shirley Moak Wilburn
December 21, 1932 –
June 6, 2020
Shirley Rae was born in Port Arthur, Texas, to Emmett and Bethel Moak. Her early life was marked with the loss of her mother at age three and her older brother at age 13.
At 18 she married Jerry Wilburn, a newly called up Navy reservist serving in the Korean conflict. They lived in San Diego for three years. Jerry got out of the reserves and got a job in Houston, Texas. They started a family, having one daughter and two sons. After living in Houston 13 years, Jerry became a preacher for the Church of Christ and another chapter began. Her next 32 years were spent being a preacher’s wife, moving to Rockdale, Brazoria, Baytown, Angleton, Alvin, Houston, and Pearland. They were completely devoted to each other and the Lord.
Along the way, they bought two businesses, with Shirley helping in the gum vending company and running the Sidel Company, selling building hardware all over the U.S. and the Caribbean Islands. After 48 years of marriage, Jerry died in 1999. Shirley worked hard keeping the gum business and managing her Houston rental property.
She was a loving wife and mother, friend to all she met, helping all she could, and always working hard in everything she did. She taught bible classes all of her adult life with many children loving “Miss Shirley”.
Fourteen years ago, she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and continued fighting and ultimately losing this battle.
She had four grandsons and one granddaughter. She lost her first two grandsons to muscular dystrophy, Travis Wilburn, at 16, in 2001, and Austin Wilburn, at 32, in 2019.
She is survived by her daughter, Lynn Jordan (Lamar), of Lake Jackson; sons, Mark Wilburn (Kathy), of Manvel and Lee Wilburn (Lela), of Burlington, Kentucky; grandsons, Tyler Jordan, of Austin, Conner Wilburn (Sarah), of Houston; and granddaughter, Claire Spurlock (Ryan), of Lexington, Kentucky; and beloved dog, Jackson.
Shirley will be buried in Houston National Cemetery. There will be no public services.
Final arrangements by the Turner Family at the Lakewood Funeral Chapel, (979)-297-6464.
