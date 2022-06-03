Nathaniel Cheairs Hickey Jr.
October 6, 1923 –
May 30, 2022
Nathaniel Cheairs Hickey Jr., a native of Freeport, Texas, passed away on May 30, 2022. He was born at his family home, on 2nd Street, to Nathaniel Cheairs Hickey Sr. and Phebe Lane Hickey, on October 6, 1923.
Nat is preceded in death by his brothers, Joe Lane Hickey, George Austin Hickey, and Robert Lee Hickey.
He is survived by his sister, Eunice Anne Hickey Long, who resides in Grapevine, Texas. Nat had three children, Lana Cheri Bradley, of Terre Haute, Indiana, Michael Chearis Hickey, of Friendswood, Texas and Daniel Bruce Hickey, of Lake Jackson, Texas. Nat had six grandchildren, John Allen McKee married to Courtney (Butte, Montana), Joe David Johansson married to Kirstin (Portland, Oregon), Clayton Thomas McKee married to Lori (Davis, California), Weston Chearis Hickey married to Becca (Tomball, Texas), Suzanne Kay Christy married to Phil (Houston, Texas) and Amy Bailey Hargis married to David (Houston, Texas). In addition, he leaves a legacy of 12 great-grandchildren, Tuesday Todaro McKee and Cooper Seamus McKee (Butte, Montana), Jonah Bradley McKee and Eleanor Rose McKee (Davis, California), Bailey Hickey, Samuel Chearis Hickey, and Noah Hickey (Tomball, Texas), Harrison Christy and Cora Christy (Houston, Texas) and Hunter Hargis, Heidi Hargis, and Elijah Hargis (Houston, Texas).
Nat graduated from Freeport High School in 1942 , and enlisted in the U.S. A rmy , where he served in the Signal Core. He served in the European Theater. His du ties took him to England, France, Belgium, and Germany. He was on a ship bound for Japan when the Japanese surrendered in August of 1945.
Nat returned home in September of 1945 , and married his high school sweetheart, Rosemary Theo Lowery who passed away in 2006.
Nat was a historian who wrote extensively about the history of Surfside, Freeport, Velasco, and Brazoria County. He had a burning desire to keep alive the history of his hometown and county. He brought his knowledge and love of the area to life through countless hours of research and he shared this knowledge with local schools and service organizations.
He was a Charter Member of VFW 4341. He was honored numerous times in the last few years for his service and his contributions as part of the “Greatest Generation.”
Nat had a vision that Freeport needed a Museum to bring the centuries of our local history to life. The Freeport Historical Museum has become a cornerstone of the community where families come to share in its’ rich history. He has been described as a walking history book of Velasco and Freeport. His service to the community and his love of country and history will remain for generations to enjoy. Freeport Historical Museum now stands as the answer to that vision.
Nat was always noted for his work ethic. He began his career at The Dow Chemical Co and Dow BASF. He was a local business owner, a county bailiff for Judge May, and worked for the city of Freeport as Property Manager, retiring from this city position at the age of 96.
Nat was a devoted husband and he and Rosie could cut a rug on the dance floor. He loved to sing and the era of Big Band music was his favorite. He was an avid bridge player and enjoyed a friendly game of poker and dominoes. He served as Chair of the Jaycee’s Fishing Fiesta in the 50’s and spent hours repairing bikes for children at Christmas.
Among the awards he received are the following: Citizen of the Year Unsung Hero 2015, Brazoria County Business Hall of Fame 2011, Brazoria County Historical Museum Pioneer Spirit Award 2013, Brazosport Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Man of the Year 2018, Freeport History Day January 14, 2022 was Proclaimed in Honor of Nat Hickey and Dan Kessner, Honored June 7, 2019 at Houston Astros ball game with Ben Town for DDay 75th Anniversary.
Services will be held at Restwood Funeral Home, 1038 West Plantation Drive, Clute , Texas, on Friday , June 3, 2022. Visitation is from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with funeral and internment to follow. VFW Post 4341 will provide the closing with a Bugle and Rifle Tribute..
In lieu of flowers, the family requested that donations be made to the Freeport Historical Museum located at 311 E Park Ave, Freeport, Texas 77541.
