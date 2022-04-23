Mary Virginia Underwood December 29, 1931 – March 31, 2022 Mary passed away at her home in Fort Mill, South Carolina. Mary was born in Grandview, Texas, and as a child was known as “June” or “Junebug” by her friends and siblings. As with many families in the area, she and her brothers and sisters tended the cotton fields alongside their mom and dad. The family relocated to Lake Jackson , for work opportunities associated with Dow. As a young woman she moved to Galveston. Her adventurous spirit led her to Southern California, where she lived for twenty-one years enjoying the coastal lifestyle and making lifelong friends. She eventually returned to Texas , and settled in Lake Jackson , with her three children. She worked for many years in Brazoria , and Galveston County , as a realtor, retiring in 2003. She lived the last eleven years of her life in Fort Mill, South Carolina, near one of her daughters and two grandsons. As a grandmother she was known as Nan Boo. She was close to her siblings and family her whole life, still talking to her sister near daily up until she passed. Mary is survived by her three children, Linda D’Onofrio, Michael D’Onofrio and Sharon D’Onofrio; her siblings, Martha Johnson and Bobby Wiggs; five grandsons; and multiple generations of nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life will be held in Lake Jackson, this Saturday, April 23, 2022, at The Local, 120 That Way, Lake Jackson, at 11:00 a.m.
