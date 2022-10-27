Alicia Resendez, 74, of Brazoria, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Harbor Hospice in Houston, Texas. She was born on January 13, 1948 in Rio Grande, Texas to Roberto and Guadalupe Solis.
She liked to dance, going to flea market, going out to eat and loved Dr. Pepper. She was an avid San Francisco 49ers Fan and loved Jerry Rice. She worked for the City of Brazoria for many years as a custodian. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends.
Left to cherish her loving memories; sons, Robert Garcia and Adam Resendez and wife Kelli both of Clute and Ruben Garcia Ramos of Lake Jackson; daughter, Jessica Resendez of Brazoria; brother, Joe Solis and wife Lisa of West Columbia; sister, Maria Hernandez of Clute; 7 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Brazoria from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a rosary following at 7:00 p.m.
Funeral Mass will be on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Brazoria with Father Tin Pham officiating. Burial will follow at Gulf Prairie Cemetery in Jones Creek, Texas.
Active pallbearers will be Adam Resendez, Jr., Marcos Resendez, Ruben Resendez, Pete Hernandez, Chris McGrael and Adam Solis Resendez, Sr.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to the family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria at (979) 798-9113.
