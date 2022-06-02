We will be celebrating the life of Rayma Ruth Burt, better known as “Granny”, on Friday, June 3, 2022 , at 1:00 p.m. with a graveside service at the Mt Moriah Cemetery in Briggs, Texas. Visitation will be Thursday, June 2, 2022 , from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Palms Funeral Home in Angleton, Texas.
Ms. Burt passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022 , in Angleton, Texas, in the home of her daughter.
Rayma Ruth Burt was born October 24, 1940 , in Lampasas, Williamson County, Texas , to Aubrey Taylor Sherman and Ruby Faye Seward Sherman. Rayma was a woman of enduring faith. She was loyal, strong, selfless, wise, stubborn, kind, generous, and humorous, even during her last days on this earth. Her love for and dedication to her family was monumental. She warmly welcomed anyone to her home and was “Granny” to many beyond her own family who appreciated her giving heart and delicious meals, always full of sugar and love. She was a treasured source of practical advice for her children and grandchildren who sought her wisdom. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. Her family is grateful for having had her in their lives for so many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, LaNell Robinson.
Survivors include her daughters, Patricia Reed (Russell) and Nancy Burt (Robert), both of Angleton; and son, Aubrey “Bubba” Burt (Carrol), of Angleton, Texas; brother, Hubbard Sherman (Luanne), of Manor, Texas; six grandchildren, Crystal Mass (Josh), Cynthia Corona, Stephanie Kemmerling (Andrew), Ashley Arias (Marcus), Nicholas Burt (Allie), and Aubrey Burt; great-grandchildren, Bryndon Mass, Enzo Corona, Madilyn Mass, Aeris Corona, Oden Corona, Rosalyn Kemmerling, Eliza Kemmerling, Weston Burt and Jaxson Burt.
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home in Angleton, Texas.
