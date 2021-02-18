Maria Delia Pulido
September 7, 1941 –
February 11, 2021
Maria Delia Pulido, 79, of Clute, Texas, earned her wings on February 11, 2021. Delia was born on September 7th, 1941 in Nuevo Leon, Mexico to the late Guadalupe and Rafaela Garcia.
Upon arriving in Clute, Texas in 1976, Delia started working at the Bright Spot Restaurant before becoming a custodian for BISD. However, her true joy was being the owner of Chinos Sno-Cones which she operated for more than 25 years. She loved to make snow cones and was very fortunate to have met many great people and make many friends while she was at Chinos.
Delia was preceded in death by her great-granddaughter, Gizelle Marie Garcia, who welcomed her with open arms.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Luis Pulido; their three children, Joe Pulido (Laly), Rosa Davila (Pascual) and Mary Medrano (Lazaro); seven grandchildren, Yesenia Davila (Gerardo), Albert Davila, Joey Pulido, Kassandra Pulido, Gabriella Medrano, Marc Medrano and Christian Medrano; great-granddaughter, Genelle Marie Garcia; and numerous family members and close family friends.
Funeral services will be through Dignity Memorial on Thursday February 18th, 2021. Visitation will be from 9:00 — 10:30 a.m. Mass will be held at St. Jerome’s Catholic church at 11:00 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at Restwood Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Joe Pulido, Pascual Davila, Lazaro Medrano, Gerardo Garcia, Albert Davila and Joey Pulido.
Honorary pallbearers will be Luis Pulido, Marc Medrano and Christian Medrano.
A special thank you to everyone that provided care for Delia during these last few months; Lupana Pulido, Lorena Arroyo, Angels Home Services, Dr. Sabagh, and the staff at CHI St Luke’s and Memorial Herman Pearland.
DUE TO COVID, WE ASK THAT EVERYONE THAT WOULD LIKE TO ACCOMPANY THE FAMILY PLEASE WEAR A MASK AND FOLLOW SOCIAL DISTANCING PROTOCOLS THROUGH OUT THE VISITATION, MASS AND BURIAL SERVICES.
