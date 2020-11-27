Marcus Roger Ward
Marcus Roger Ward, 75, of Brazoria, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 in Houston, Texas.
Updated: November 27, 2020 @ 6:49 am
Marcus Roger Ward
