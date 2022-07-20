Sammye Patton Woodward
August 6, 1932 –
July 16, 2022
Services for Sammye Patton Woodward, 89, of Tyler, Texas, will be held on Friday, July 22, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Marvin Methodist Church Chapel with Dr. Doug Baker officiating, visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. , one hour prior to the service at the Church.
Burial will follow at Cathedral in the Pines in Tyler under the direction of Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Sammye passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022 , in Tyler.
Sammye was born August 6, 1932 , in Marlin, Texas , to Raymond Samuel Patton and Ruth Springfield Patton.
Ruth was a newspaper journalist and Raymond was a jeweler and watch/clock repairman. Growing up in Wharton, Sammye was a clarinetist in the band and the Wharton High School Homecoming Queen her senior year. She acquired a love for classical music as a child which continued for the rest of her life.
Sammye met her husband of 48 years, George Edward Woodward, at the Freeport First Methodist Church. The story goes that he and another bachelor in the choir loft raced to meet her at the chancel when she joined the church. She and George moved to Jones Creek where they lived and raised their family until moving to Lake Jackson in 1975, where they stayed through George’s retirement in 1981.
They relocated to Tyler in 1982 and were active members at Marvin United Methodist Church to include the chancel and handbell choirs. She was also a member of the Tyler Music Coterie.
She was strong in her Christian faith, a devoted wife, mother and community volunteer. She was always around when somebody needed a cub scout den mother, hospital pink lady, volunteer choir director, or reliable friend in times of need.
Her personal interests included choral singing, reading, travelling and entertaining. Always a gracious hostess, she enjoyed people and making her guests comfortable in her home. Once they became empty nesters, she resumed college to pursue a music degree.
Sammye is preceded in death by her parents and husband.
She is survived by her sons, George Randall (Randy) and wife, Mariana; Raymond and wife, Debby; and Rebecca (Becky) Shuman and husband, Mike. She was a loving grandmother to Kelly (Dunnington), Ellen (Adams), George Woodward and Nathan Woodward. She also has nine great-grandchildren.
She will always be remembered for her devotion to family and friends, wry sense of humor, love of music, and delicious recipes too many to count.
Pallbearers will be sons Randy and Raymond Woodward, grandsons George and Nathan Woodward, cousin Jerry Springfield, and son-in-law Mike Shuman.
If desired, memorials may be made to Marvin Methodist Church Organ Fund.
To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
