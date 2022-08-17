Angela Schneider
April 26, 1938 –
August 12, 2022
Angela Schneider passed away Friday, August 12, 2022. Angela was born to Lucy Mary and Alton Billingsley on April 26, 1938 in Lufkin, Texas. She attended Huntsville High School and graduated with her teaching degree from Sam Houston State University. Angela was hired on with the Angleton Independent School District, in 1959, as a fourth-grade teacher and taught at Westside Elementary School. In her first years of teaching, she met James Schneider through other friends. They became sweethearts after a short while and married on August 18, 1961.
Angela continued to teach over the following years (in 3rd, 4th and 5th grades) while building a family and lots of love with James. They welcomed three daughters, Karen, Ann, and Jamie; and Angela continued to teach, work alongside James to raise their daughters and be involved with their church work at First Baptist Church, Angleton.
Angela was always striving to gain more knowledge and experience and became a Mary Kay beauty consultant and continued in that role for many years. She also taught college courses at Brazosport College in the early 1990’s. This led to her desire to go back to teach elementary students and she taught at Jane Long Elementary for several years. She remained involved in local teacher associations.
Angela had a love for music and played the piano in Sunday School classrooms that she and James co-led with others for 40 years. She often went to the nursing home to play the piano and later began gathering others from church to join in singing hymns, scripture reading and prayer. This ministry continues today at Country Village. Angela’s love of music gave her opportunities to give lessons to all those that she could.
Angela and James joined in other missionary needs within the community. They visited and were involved with day to day living needs of elderly members from the church. She enjoyed her volunteer work at the Angleton Danbury Hospital as an auxiliary worker for several years. One of her true joys was her work in the church library and she endeavored to serve others in church and have resources and books available to everyone there.
Angela’s heart was to help others and she did this within her family at home with James and their three daughters, at church and school, in her community and her neighborhood. Quite a few neighborhood gatherings occurred prompted by her interest in others and bringing community together. Angela and James have had long time friendships with their neighbors, past and present.
Angela enjoyed many hours sewing, quilt making, crocheting, painting and learning musical instruments. She enjoyed learning and reading books and spending time unfolding many topics with James. They also loved attending musical events, visiting museums and church events and of course, visiting our beloved gulf coast waters to watch the waves, collect sea shells and to watch James fish.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lucy Mary and Alton Billingsley, brother, Joe Billingsley, and sister, Rosemary Knox.
Angela is survived by her husband, James Schneider, who celebrate 61 years together; by her daughters, Karen (Carl) Coffman, Ann Schneider, and Jamie Powell; her grandchildren, Nicole, Jesse (Susie), Amanda (Jonathan), Matthew (Danielle), Benjamin (Hemi), Jacob, Angel and Keaton; and her great-grandchildren, Claire, Sophia, Piper, Holly, William and Crew and many other loved ones.
Honorary pallbearers are her grandsons and grandson-in-law.
Family visitation will be Thursday, August 18, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Palms Funeral home. Graveside ceremony will be Friday, August 19, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery in Huntsville, Texas. All are welcome to both events.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pregnancy Help Center at 979-297-3622, and/or Brazoria County Alliance for Children (BCAC) at 979-849-2500.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home - Angleton, Texas.
