Ada Louise Bruce, 83, of Sweeny, Texas passed away Friday, July 22, 2022, in Angleton, Texas. Ada was born October 26, 1938, to John Marvin and Maudie Marie Graham in Wharton, Texas.
She graduated Valedictorian of her class at Crescent High School and went on to get a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree from the University of Houston in the filed of teaching/education and went on to teach for 33 years at Brazoria Elementary School.
On August 24, 1956, she was married to Frank Garland Bruce an had three boys Garland Michael, Kenneth Gregory, and Jeffery Glenn. She also had three girls that she considered her daughters, Rhonda Nice wife, (Kenneth), Jefferies Life Partner, Kara Lynn Day, and Marsha McBride.
She was a member of the Eastern Star and thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Ada was preceded in death by her father J.M. Graham, mother Maudie Marie Graham, sister Marie Graham Blake, brother Marvin Reeves Graham, brother John Melton Graham, and son Garland Michael.
She is survived by her husband Frank Garland Bruce, son Kenneth and son Jeffery.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022, at C. T. Baker and Sons Funeral Home in West Columbia, with F uneral S ervices to follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor John Price officiating. Interment will follow in Sweeny Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Tim Lewis, York Graham, David Bruce, Marvin Graham, Rusty Lofton, and Jerry Lodrigue.
Honorary pallbearers will be Denny Upham and Ricky Weilnau.
