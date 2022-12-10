Aleene Edith Brinkmeyer
October 25, 1929 –
December 5, 2022.
Aleene “A” Edith Brinkmeyer, 93, of Jones Creek, was called to her Eternal Home Monday, December 5, 2022.
She was born October 25, 1929, in Needville, Texas, to Edward Charles and Vlasta Hurta and married to her late husband, W.A. “Brink” Brinkmeyer, for 62 years.
Aleene worked and volunteered as a member of 1st Assembly of God Church in Freeport, Texas, for 40 years. She also worked at Kieke Electric Company, as well as Brazosport ISD.
She enjoyed a hot cup of coffee and cookies each morning. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as she shared her love through cooking and baking. A natural baker, she learned the art of cake decorating and was pursued throughout her life to create delicately decorated wedding and special event cakes by community, friends, and family. Her love of her family and Czech heritage allowed her the opportunity to bake her beloved kolaches, klobasneks (pig in a blanket), and sausage rolls for family events and those most close to her.
Aleene remained active and in good health throughout her life. In her 80’s she was still riding her bike and even participating and completing 17 miles of a 150-mile fundraising event. Her greatest joy was to sit on her back porch and enjoy God’s creation and until recently would walk a few miles throughout Jones Creek each week.
She was preceded in death by her husband ; parents; brother, Edward Charles Hurta Jr.; son-in-law, Kenneth Eixman; and granddaughter , Stephanie Andrews.
Aleene is survived by her four children, Alan (Patty) Brinkmeyer , of Brazoria; Darwin Brinkmeyer , of Jones Creek; Deanna Eixman , of Hunt; and Phil (Beth) Brinkmeyer , of Rowlett. She had nine grandchildren, Katina Cleveland, Melissa Jo Brinkmeyer, Stacie Andrews, Lauren Andrews, Victoria Leija, Lucas Brinkmeyer, Chris Brinkmeyer, Kade Eixman, Benjamin Brinkmeyer, and Sam Brinkmeyer; She has four great-grandchildren, Dakota Cleveland, Luke and Liam Brinkmeyer, and Linkoln Leija.
Visitation will be at Stroud Funeral Home, 538 North Brazosport Blvd., Clute, Texas on Monday, December 12, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Funeral Services will be held 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Freeport First Assembly of God Church, 900 South Brazosport Blvd. Freeport, Texas. Graveside services will follow at Gulf Prairie Historical Cemetery. The services will be officiated by Pastor Donald Gibson. Special music provided by Stacie Andrews, Patty Whitton Wyatt and Darron “Bubba” Whitton.
Pallbearers: Bill Leitch, Drew Ryder, Chris Ryder, Al Kinbach, Parlon Morton, Billy Wall, Bobby Wall, and Chris Ballew. Honorary Pall Bearers: James Kiser, Jack Cameron, and Mark Cameron.
In leu of flowers, the family is asking donations to be made to the Village of Jones Creek beautification fund. Village of Jones Creek, 7207 Stephen F. Austin Road, Jones Creek, TX, 77541.
