Ronald James Woods, 50, of Angleton, peacefully departed this life on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at UTMB League City, Campus. Visitation will be Friday, December 2, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Gardner’s Funeral Home 507 W. Orange St., Angleton, Texas.
A Celebration of his Life will take place on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 572 County Road 42, Sandy Point, Texas; Rev. Larry Brooks, Church Pastor, with Rev. Alonzo Brown, delivering the Eulogy. Interment will follow at Knights & Daughters Cemetery in Rosharon, Texas.
Ron was born in Galveston, Texas, to Manuel Phillips and Mary Lee Woods. He was reared his entire life in the Angleton-Rosharon area where he attended Angleton Independent School District, and graduated in 1992.
Shareka Harris was the love of his life and was the mother of his four children. Ron was a productive and hardworking husband/father for his family; he was their provider, protector and champion. He enjoyed Cooking, Barbequing, Fishing, Listening to Music and spending time with his family.
Preceding him in death are his parents, Manual Phillips, and Mary Lee Woods; his sisters, Barbara Ann Woods-Taylor, and Diane Lemons; his grandmother, Mary B. Cooks., his uncle, Leon Woods; and his cousin, Vanessa Cooks.
Ron’s memory lives on through his wife, Shareka; his children, Roshon Harris, Rashon Woods, Jashaya Harris and Javion Woods; his sister, Cathy Conners; his brothers, Craig Woods, Manuel Woods, Dennis Woods, and John Woods, and a host of other nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Final and Most Sacred Arrangements Entrusted To: Gardner’s Funeral Home in Angleton, Texas. (979) 849-6379.
