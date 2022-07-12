In Loving Memory of Eulalio Sauceda, 93, of Angleton, Texas , passed away on July 8, 2022, in Angleton, Texas, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in San Benito, Texas, to his parents, Eduviges and Guadalupe (Vasquez) Sauceda on February 12, 1929.
Eulalio was a lifelong member of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church. He served as a hospitality minister for the church and was a member of the Guadalupana Society.
Services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Angleton, Texas. The family welcomes friends to join them for the prayer of the Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Palms Funeral Home on Tuesday evening, July 12, 2022, with visitation following until 8:00 p.m.
Left to cherish Eulalio’s memory are his daughters, Norma Mata, Gloria Sauceda, Ilda Hernandez (Martin), Tina Gilliam (Daron), Emelda Moreno (Juan, Jr.); his 18 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Awaiting Eulalio’s arrival in heaven were his parents, Eduviges and Guadalupe Sauceda, his wife, Tina Sauceda and his son-in-law, Robert Mata, Sr.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Albert Mata, Antonio Mata, Robert Licerio, Martin Hernandez, Jr., John Sauceda, Mark Sauceda, Adam Infante and Juan Moreno, III.
