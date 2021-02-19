Douglas Milton Reid
October 10, 1939 –
February 12, 2021
Douglas Milton Reid, 81, of Sweeny, Texas was born on October 10, 1939 in Tool, Texas and met his Savior and Lord Jesus Christ on Friday , February 12, 2021. Doug was born in Tool, Texas to Blanche Wood Reid and William Glen Reid in 1939.
He graduated from Cleveland High School in 1958. Doug attended Schreiner Junior College on a track scholarship, after finishing there he received a scholarship to run track at Howard Payne University where he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Secondary Education. Doug eventually received a Master of Education in Guidance and Counseling from Prairie View A&M and a Master of Education in School Administration from University of Houston Clear Lake City.
While at HPU, Doug met the love of his life ,Ella Katherine Bender Reid. The two were married in 1963. Doug or “Coach Reid” as he was known by so many, had already began an illustrious coaching and teaching career which spanned 40 years before he retired in 2002. Coach Reid’s coaching and teaching career included stops at Cleveland, Texas, Cuero, Texas, Dickinson, Texas and Sweeny, Texas. Coach Reid led Dickinson High School to a State Cross Country Championship in 1970 and in 1992 Coach Reid’s Sweeny Bulldog Track Team won the Class AAA UIL State Track & Field Championship. Prior to his retirement Coach Reid had the distinct pleasure of coaching and mentoring countless young men and women in education, athletics, and life, many who remained in contact with Coach Reid on a regular basis. He was also blessed by working with many extraordinary teachers and coaches who truly were more than just colleagues but rather friends and family. Throughout his career, he was committed to educating his students about history and athletics, but especially life, he was especially fond of his time spent as a sponsor of Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
In addition to his service in FCA, Coach Reid was a deacon at First Baptist Church Old Ocean that eventually became New Shores Baptist Church. Coach Reid served the Lord in the youth and children’s ministry where he was never shy to share his love of Christ with the kids and more importantly of their need for the love of our Savior Jesus Christ. Coach Reid was honored by his peers often throughout his career, earning Teacher of the Year Award for Secondary Education in 1998, he was inducted into the Dickinson High School Hall of Honor 2001 and the Gulf Coast Track Coaches Association Hall of Honor in 2007. One of the moments he was most proud and humbled by, was in 2003 when Sweeny Athletic Department changed the name of their long running track and field meet “Bulldog Relays” to the “Doug Reid Relays.” In addition to being a member of New Shores Baptist Church, he was Mason, and member of the Texas High School Coaches Association.
After his retirement, Doug enjoyed hunting and fishing, and spending time with his children, grandchildren and new great-grandchildren. He was constantly loving on them and “coaching” them in whatever they were doing.
Doug is survived by his wife of 57 plus years, Katherine Reid; two sons, Will Reid and wife, Wendi, of Harper, Texas and James Reid and wife, Nina, of San Angelo, Texas; one brother, Colonel Jim Reid and wife, Sheryl, of New Braunfels, Texas; seven grandchildren, Taylor Reid Howie and husband, Corey, of San Angelo, Texas, Jacob Reid and wife, Annie, of Kerrville, Texas, Payton Reid, of Harper, Texas, Kyla Reid, of San Angelo, Texas and J.D. Reid, of San Angelo, Texas; two great-grandchildren, Jett Reid, of Kerrville, Texas and Cap Howie, of San Angelo, Texas; uncle and aunt, Benny and Lisa Rogers, of Malakoff, Texas; brothers and sisters-in-law, LeRoy and Mary Anna Weigang, of Fashing, Texas, Jack and Jane Groceclose, of Rockport, Texas, Harvey and Becky Reynolds, of Buda, Texas, Shirley Westry, of Katy, Texas; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Doug was preceded in death by his father, William Glen Reid (1979); mother, Blanche Wood Reid Hatcher (2003); and brother, Charles Duane Reid (2004).
Graveside services will be held on Monday, February 22, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in Jourdanton City Cemetery, 305 Waltom Ave., Jourdanton, Texas. 78026
